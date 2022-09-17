EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 460.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,820,000 after purchasing an additional 419,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,824,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,243,000 after purchasing an additional 437,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,379,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,259,000 after purchasing an additional 197,644 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME opened at $118.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

