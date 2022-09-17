FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Lowered to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $202.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $339.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $269.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.04.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $161.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $266.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after buying an additional 196,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after buying an additional 153,131 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

