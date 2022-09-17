FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FDX. Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.04.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $161.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.40.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Dodge & Cox raised its position in FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $593,029,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $181,239,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $161,754,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

