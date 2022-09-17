FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $232.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $308.00 to $232.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FedEx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $258.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.04.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 21.4 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $161.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.53 and its 200-day moving average is $218.40.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.