FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.04.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $161.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $266.79.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $593,029,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,239,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,754,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

