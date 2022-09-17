FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $243.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $318.00 to $243.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank cut FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FedEx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.04.

FDX opened at $161.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.53 and its 200-day moving average is $218.40. FedEx has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

