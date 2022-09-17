FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $246.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $314.00 to $246.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FDX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $269.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.04.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $161.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $266.79.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile



FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

