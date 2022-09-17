FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at BMO Capital Markets

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.04.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $161.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $266.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

