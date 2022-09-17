FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Cowen

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $310.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $314.00 to $246.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.04.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 21.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $161.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after purchasing an additional 196,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.