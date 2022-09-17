Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after buying an additional 52,297 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FBND stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $53.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.79.

