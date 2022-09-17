Finer Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 547 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,588 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.7% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $11,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.74 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.38.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

