First National Bank of Omaha Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

