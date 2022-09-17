First National Bank of Omaha Has $638,000 Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 974,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,623,000 after acquiring an additional 46,630 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 428,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,341,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 6.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after buying an additional 24,604 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSWI opened at $123.58 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.55.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $199.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,142,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,142,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,373 shares of company stock worth $2,765,038. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.