First National Bank of Omaha Sells 160 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,469,000 after buying an additional 77,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.0 %

SHW stock opened at $221.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.41. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.