First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $51.64.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
