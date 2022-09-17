First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 129,770 shares.The stock last traded at $15.42 and had previously closed at $15.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FWRG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.68.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $892.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,175,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.