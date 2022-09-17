Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 136,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,251,063 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.52 and a current ratio of 10.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Fisker had a negative net margin of 610,674.38% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fisker by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 6.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,999,000 after buying an additional 1,321,605 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fisker

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.