Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Flow Beverage Price Performance
Flow Beverage stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.38. Flow Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.
Flow Beverage Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flow Beverage (FLWBF)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Flow Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flow Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.