Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) CFO Dennis Fehr Sells 15,576 Shares

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $290,336.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of FLNC stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $39.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $106,061,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth $20,097,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,041,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,129,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.
