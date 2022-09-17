Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) CFO Dennis Fehr Sells 15,576 Shares

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $290,336.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fluence Energy Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $39.40.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $106,061,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth $20,097,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,041,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,129,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Fluence Energy

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.