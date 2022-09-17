Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in KLA were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in KLA by 53,951.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after acquiring an additional 583,219 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in KLA by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,296,000 after acquiring an additional 517,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 297.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,887,000 after acquiring an additional 474,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $335.53 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.37 and its 200 day moving average is $343.99. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. KeyCorp upped their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.16.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

