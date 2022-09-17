Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Grows Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,150,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 41,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,967,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH opened at $203.91 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $189.94 and a 12-month high of $318.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.33.

