Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $27,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

MUB opened at $104.63 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $117.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.43.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

