Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $169.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.29.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

