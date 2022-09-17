Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Takes $31,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,420,000 after buying an additional 149,414 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 354,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,833,000 after buying an additional 122,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 37,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,344 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17.

