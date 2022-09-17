Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,727 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $12,150,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $9,157,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,538,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,186,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,027,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAAU opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

