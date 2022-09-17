Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Genpact were worth $11,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,204,000 after acquiring an additional 787,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Genpact by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,894,000 after acquiring an additional 152,412 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Genpact by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genpact by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,410,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,018,000 after purchasing an additional 573,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,817,000 after purchasing an additional 285,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $473,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 183,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $473,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 183,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,713 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,269 in the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of G opened at $44.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

