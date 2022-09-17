Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 221,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,326,126 shares.The stock last traded at $2.53 and had previously closed at $2.65.
The stock has a market cap of $599.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
In other news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 249,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $631,968.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,018,127 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,861.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 249,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $631,968.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,018,127 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,861.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 177,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $547,285.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,496,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 999,696 shares of company stock worth $2,727,377 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
