Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 221,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,326,126 shares.The stock last traded at $2.53 and had previously closed at $2.65.

Gevo Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $599.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Transactions at Gevo

In other news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 249,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $631,968.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,018,127 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,861.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 249,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $631,968.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,018,127 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,861.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 177,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $547,285.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,496,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 999,696 shares of company stock worth $2,727,377 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gevo

Gevo Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Gevo during the second quarter valued at $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Gevo by 33.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

