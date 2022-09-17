GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) shot up 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.00. 4,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,267,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.
GigaCloud Technology Price Performance
About GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
Featured Stories
