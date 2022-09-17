Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 30,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 573,909 shares.The stock last traded at $12.90 and had previously closed at $12.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cowen lifted their target price on Gogo to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Gogo Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 74.01%. The business had revenue of $97.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 41.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth about $73,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth about $97,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

