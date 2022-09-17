Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 738 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,091,000. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

SCHG opened at $60.32 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average of $64.88.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.