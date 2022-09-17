Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205,666 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $188,418,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in CMS Energy by 743.3% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,417,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 17,389.2% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,930 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

CMS Energy stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.93%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

