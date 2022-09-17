Gradient Investments LLC Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 148.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE EPD opened at $25.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.