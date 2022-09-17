Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $211.19 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

