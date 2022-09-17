Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €12.60 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.60 ($12.86) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €16.80 ($17.14) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($14.29) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Grand City Properties Price Performance

Shares of GYC stock opened at €10.66 ($10.88) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($16.95) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($20.55). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €12.66 and a 200-day moving average of €15.40.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

