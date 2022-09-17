Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $2.19

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.12. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 125,852 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMY. StockNews.com upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $50,201,000. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,398,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,451,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after buying an additional 3,426,471 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,098,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $277,146,000 after buying an additional 3,235,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 542.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after buying an additional 2,993,900 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

