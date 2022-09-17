HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Raymond James

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.14.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $209.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.49 and a 200 day moving average of $216.92. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $596,396,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 156.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,616,000 after buying an additional 1,631,598 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after buying an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.