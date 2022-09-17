Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,287,600 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 996,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 720,255,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Healthier Choices Management Price Performance

HCMC stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Healthier Choices Management has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About Healthier Choices Management





Healthier Choices Management Corp. provides e-liquids, vaporizers, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Vapor and Grocery. It offers vaporizers, which are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor; and Q-Cup, a product that enables consumers to vape concentrates either medicinally or recreationally.

