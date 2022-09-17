Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT Lowered to $71.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Helios Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.51. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.44 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.51 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 691,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 32.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth about $281,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Stories

