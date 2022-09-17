HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Gap Down to $21.62

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.62, but opened at $20.93. HilleVax shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 160 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on HilleVax in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on HilleVax in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HilleVax in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on HilleVax in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

HilleVax Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.54 and a quick ratio of 25.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

About HilleVax

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the second quarter worth $101,493,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax in the second quarter valued at $28,614,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax in the second quarter valued at $12,037,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax in the second quarter valued at $7,351,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax in the second quarter valued at $1,794,000.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

