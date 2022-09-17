HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Gap Down to $21.62

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.62, but opened at $20.93. HilleVax shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 160 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on HilleVax in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on HilleVax in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HilleVax in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on HilleVax in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
HilleVax Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.54 and a quick ratio of 25.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85.
Institutional Trading of HilleVax
About HilleVax
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HilleVax (HLVX)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.