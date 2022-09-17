Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $520.00 to $550.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $515.17.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 0.5 %

HUM opened at $499.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $504.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $485.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Humana by 57.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 394.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Humana by 195.3% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.