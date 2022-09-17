IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in IDEX were worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in IDEX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in IDEX by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 115,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

IEX stock opened at $204.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.