Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,589,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $751,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $194.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile



Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

