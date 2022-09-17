ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 36,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,198,828 shares.The stock last traded at $7.52 and had previously closed at $6.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

ImmunityBio Trading Down 5.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ImmunityBio by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 569,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ImmunityBio by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after acquiring an additional 544,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ImmunityBio by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 688,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 230,999 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ImmunityBio by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 383,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 199,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

