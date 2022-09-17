ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 36,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,198,828 shares.The stock last traded at $7.52 and had previously closed at $6.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on IBRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
ImmunityBio Trading Down 5.8 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio Company Profile
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunityBio (IBRX)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.