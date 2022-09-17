Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 615,783 shares.The stock last traded at $47.15 and had previously closed at $48.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. Desjardins downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.55.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.2645 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

