Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $29.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Infosys from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infosys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Infosys Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:INFY opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,676,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,287,000 after buying an additional 2,134,934 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after buying an additional 7,753,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 20.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Infosys by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,720,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,545,000 after purchasing an additional 731,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Infosys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,180,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,794,000 after purchasing an additional 53,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

