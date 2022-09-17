Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna

Susquehanna downgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Susquehanna currently has $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

INFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infosys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.92.

Infosys Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. Infosys has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.171 dividend. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

