Insider Selling: Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $59.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.86 and a 1-year high of $109.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.27.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Home & Security

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

