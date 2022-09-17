Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells 14,250 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $1,102,450.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $219.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.82.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,840,000 after buying an additional 113,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,236,000 after buying an additional 92,673 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,810,000 after buying an additional 62,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

