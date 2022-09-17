Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 875,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,377,114.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xometry alerts:

On Tuesday, September 13th, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $413,420.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $281,520.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $315,140.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $232,120.00.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of XMTR opened at $56.68 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $67.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. Xometry had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $95.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 209.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.