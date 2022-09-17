Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Down 20.5% in August

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Select Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Insight Select Income Fund alerts:

Insight Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of INSI opened at $15.83 on Friday. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66.

Insight Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

(Get Rating)

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.